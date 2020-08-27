CATLETTSBURG Child support and drug cases were on the menu last week for a Boyd County grand jury.
The grand jury returned 18 indictments last week, with seven of them charging six people with flagrant non-support of of a child. The child support cases are worth a combined total of $90,799.08 in child support in arrears, according to court records.
Of that $90 grand and some change, two men account almost 86% of the funds, records show. One man owes about a little more than $42,000 while another owes almost $36,000, the indictment shows.
Flagrant non-support is a class D felony, punishable with between one and five years in prison.
An indictment is a formal charge issued by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish whether or not a felony may have occurred. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the Boyd County grand jury.
• Christopher D. Wilks, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of flagrant non-support. Wilks was also indicted on one count of the same in a separate case as well.
• Melissa Wirzfeld, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense trafficking of fentanyl or carfentanil derivatives.
• Sara Smith, 34, of Ashland, was indicted with one count of flagrant non-support.
• Ella M. Murphy, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Charles Horton, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Justin K. McDowell, 31, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Johnny Lyons, 33, of Lexington, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Roger K. Ryan, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense).
• Christopher Halley, 41, of Rush, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• William M. Boyd, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and one count of possession of marijuana.
• Alec Burress, 26, of Belton, Missouri, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Kevin M. Clark, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal trespassing, one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of public intoxication.
• Trisha N. Turner, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault.
