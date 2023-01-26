CATLETTSBURG A grand jury convened in Boyd County this week and handed down a handful of indictments.
An indictment is not a verification of guilt, rather a jury found sufficient evidence to issue formal charges.
The people appearing below remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
This week’s indictments include a variety of felonies:
• Darrin Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on seven counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.
• Donald R. Hulett, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, giving officer false identifying information and identity theft.
• William J. Clark, 53, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• David A. McGlynn, 35, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• David Reeves, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of shoplifting, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Anna M. Gillispie, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.