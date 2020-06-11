CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of robbing a gas station with a hammer for cheap cigarettes was among the many indicted in the first meeting of the grand jury since the COVID-19 outbreak.
A Boyd County grand jury met last week and issued the first round of indictments since the restrictions went into effect in mid-March, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Steven C. Rankin, 45, was indicted on first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools charges. Rankin is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Police say Rankin attempted to break into an Ashland liquor store on May 16 prior to entering the a gas station and grabbing four packs of Pall Mall cigarettes. When the store owner attempted to stop him, Rankin threatened her with a hammer, according to a criminal citation.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation levied by a grand jury — a group of citizens who determine probable cause. Anyone indicted is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted:
• Caleb S. Woods, 24, of Ashland was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.
• Lloyd Saylor, 61, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Jeremy B. Bailey, 41, of Kenova, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value.
• Cristy M. McCallister, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Matthew Odne, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (second offense), one count of possession of marijuana and one count of third-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense).
• Sonia N. Wilson, 33, of Vanceburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of possession of marijuana, one count of third-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value.
• David W. Barker, 43, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Marsha S. Moore, 62, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking carentanil or fentanyl derivatives (first offense).
• Sasha DeHart, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick A. Lucas, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Richard Cercone, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with a sex offender registry (first offense).
• Landon D. Henry, 29, of Rush, was indicted on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card between $500 and $10,000 in value, theft less than $500 in value and first-degree possession of a heroin (first offense). Sara McCoy, 25, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on the aforementioned credit card fraud charge and the theft charge as a co-defendant.
• Alexander R. Herder, 25, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of theft less than $500 in value and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). In a separate indictment, Herder was charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two traffic misdemeanors.
