CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued a number of fresh indictments after Labor Day weekend.
Indictments range from trafficking, possession, burglary and assault. These were issued by a grand jury, which determines if there’s probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
• Michael Holt, 32, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first degree criminal mischief.
• Ethan E. Scarberry, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft of less than $10,000 in value of a controlled substance. Scarberry has a bond set at $5,000.
• Ashley E. Luman, 36, of Mount Sterling, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Luman has a cash bond set at $100,000.
• Leland Prater, 56, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of trafficking in stolen identities, one count of possession of burglary tools and one count of receiving stolen property. Prater has a cash bond set at $75,000
• Anthony B. Carrington, 61, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense Possession of a controlled substance and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth. Carrington has a cash bond set at $10,000.
• Samuel E. Damron, 44, no listed address, was indicted on one count of less than 8 ounces of marijuana and assault in the third degree against police/probation officers. Cash bond for Damron has been set at $5,000.
• James E. Artis, II, 33, of Ironton, was indicted on two counts of first degree strangulation. Cash bond for Artis has been set at $50,000.
• James McKenzie, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle in the first degree and one count of wanton endangerment, first degree. Cash bond for McKenzie has been set at $20,000.
• Doug Short, 50, and Tara Short, address unknown, were both indicted on one count of fraudulent use of credit card after report lost/stolen, between $1,000 and $10,000 in value. Cash bond for both has been set at $10,000.
• Jeremy A. Henderson, 43, and Jennifer J. Henderson, 38, address Unknown, were indicted on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more. Both have a cash bond set at $12,000.
• Darshea L. Hord, 38, of Ashland was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin. Hord has a cash bond set at $10,000.