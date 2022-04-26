CATLETTSBURG After a few weeks of light indictments, a Boyd County grand jury issued charges in a mess of cases last week.
On April 19, the grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg issued indictments ranging from high felonies such as first-degree sodomy all the way to simple possession of methamphetamine.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted last week:
• James Ward, 42, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Pami Jo Winters, 32, of Wheelersburg, was indicted on two counts of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Anthony W. Craft, 52, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he faces a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband. In the other case, he faces a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Kelly M. Stockham, 35, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
• Roger K. Ryan, 30, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police and two traffic violations.
• Jacona S. Wiggins, 49, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Stephen M. Jagodzinski, 32, of Toledo, was indicted on one count of theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of possession of burglary tools.
