A number of indictments were filed with the Boyd County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on Wednesday.

An indictment is a formal charge in a case by a grand jury, not a conviction or sentence.

• Christy J. Delany, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on second-degree sodomy, mentally incapacitated, a Class C felony.

• Troy M. Hush, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony.

• Brandi L. Porter, 44, of Ironton, was indicted on third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.

• Sherry McGuire, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

• Sandy Lynn Parsons, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetmine, a Class C felony; first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a Class D Felony; and failure to wear seat belts, a violation.

Parson was indicted in another case on first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

• Clifton A. Green, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and theft of identity of another without consent. Both charges are Class D felonies.

• Mario D. Myers, 34, of Columbus, was indicted on first-degree promoting contraband and third-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, drug unspecified, both Class D felonies. Myers was also indicted on possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance, Class B misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal tresspassing, a violation.

• Scott A. Davis, 49, of Huntington, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

• Amanda N. Stephens, 34, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class D felony.

• Alisha Rice, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

