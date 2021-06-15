The Boyd County grand jury filed several indictments last week. Indictments are a formal charge in the circuit court, not a conviction or sentencing.
• Darcy A. Fannin, 47, of Ashland, is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. The charge is due to Fannin being currently charged with third-degree burglary and previously being convicted of eight prior felony offenses including drug possession, theft and forgery charges as well as another third-degree burglary and second-degree robbery conviction, according to the indictment.
• Charles L. Lawson, 29, of Ashland, is charged with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class D felony.
• Michael Wayne Smith, 43, of South Point, is charged with first-degree, first-offence possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a Class D felony, and public intoxication of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Ashley Sturgill, 31, is charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
• Jamie N. McConnell, 41, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, a Class C felony.
• Trae C. Damron, 27, of Marion, Ohio, is charged with first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both Class D felonies. Damron is charged with two Class A misdemeanors: third-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified. Damron is also charged with two Class B misdemeanors: license to be in possession and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance as well as a traffic violation of failure to wear seat belt.
• Michael A. Schmidt, 41, is charged with third-degree assault on a police or probation officer, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor and public intoxication of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Ashley Brooke Taylor, 31, of Prestonsburg, is charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony and buy or possess drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Zachary C. Jenkins, 30, of Ashland, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting, over $500, a Class D felony.
• Savannah N. Murphy, 27, of Ashland, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting, over $500, a Class D felony.
