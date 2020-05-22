Boyd County High School graduate Rylie St. Clair has received at $750 scholarship from the Boyd County Master Gardeners.
The 18-year-old daughter of Cathy St. Clair and Robert Kendricks is a 10-year member of 4-H, president of the Boyd Co 4-H Livestock and Horse Clubs, captain of the Equestrian Drill Team, vice president of the Teen Council, and member of the hiking club. She also volunteers with many other 4-H or extension-run activities. She said she believes her involvement in those extracurricular activities helped her land the scholarship.
“My family has always had a backyard garden that I help with, I have had a collection of succulents I've been working on for a few years now,” she said, “This past year I interned under Joe Childers in our school greenhouse.”
St. Clair also was a four-year member of Future Farmers of America, a nine-year member of the archery team and was in the environmental club called Pollution Solution for a year.
She said the scholarship will help her pay for her education at Morehead State University, where she will student agriculture education. She said she would like to become an extension agent and continue working with 4-H as a leader.