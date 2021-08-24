The first day of school excitement has come and gone for every school district except Boyd County.
The district begins classes Thursday for the 2021-22 school year. The most exciting part for Superintendent Bill Boblett is “kids back in the classroom face to face … with their peers, being able to see them daily.”
Boblett is excited to have kids coming back to class full-time.
“Last year we finished up pretty strong, the last nine weeks, and we’ve had several summer opportunities … but it’s not the same as the first day of school,” said Boblett.
Being the last school district to start the year has been advantageous for Boyd.
“I think it has been somewhat of an advantage … being able to see what’s going on, nothing earth-shattering has happened that I didn’t anticipate,” said Boblett Monday. “It is kind of nice to see if other districts are having issues and we can kind of have a plan in place, hopefully.”
Boblett shared that working in education requires flexibility.
“Over the last 18 months, I’ve learned about every hour can be different,” he said. “Things change and you adjust. We’re very flexible.”
Boblett knows it won’t be perfect, but there is a lot of excitement to having students in their seats daily. He says that an important component is reminding students and staff that “we’re ready for school to start” which is “nothing new, but we want to take advantage of every day we’re in school.”
The superintendent said he’d like to remind parents that buses won’t be perfectly on time the first few days. There will be delays, which happens every year.
“We don’t know exactly who’s going to ride the bus, we know where we need to stop, but that child might not be on the bus that morning,” said Boblett. “So those things are always issues we deal with every year. Buses are typically a little bit later in the mornings and almost always later in the afternoons. I just want to remind parents of that, but we’ll get their kid home safe. That’s what we do.”
The district is also in a trial phase in the district office for an app that will allow parents to see where their child’s bus is and be alerted when it’s close. It will allow students and parents to know when to head out to the bus stop, which will be particularly nice on those cold, rainy or wintry days as well as on sporting events or field trips.
The trial will continue for at least four weeks and possibly eight.
“We want to make sure everything works right before we send it out,” said Boblett.
In the meantime, the superintendent is just ready for school to be in session. Watching other districts has added to the anticipation.
“That’s been a nice thing, seeing other school districts post pictures and so forth on Twitter and in the news, and we’re excited to have that opportunity later this week,” said Boblett.
