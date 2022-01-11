Boyd County and Fairview Independent both announced Tuesday students would not be in-seat the rest of the week.
Boyd County opted for three non-traditional instruction days, while Fairview decided to close the doors and save the districts final two NTI days.
A post made on Fairview’s Facebook page said the district is feeling the effects of the state’s COVID positivity rate of more than 26%.
Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said a record 71 staff members were out Tuesday throughout the district. This number is not all COVID-related. About 26 were COVID-positive or quarantined. Others were out due to various other normal school year reasons.
“It’s difficult to operate school like that,” said Boblett.
Boyd County has about 14% of students out of the classroom as well. Boblett explained there comes a point the number of staff out makes it impossible to continue school safely.
His goal continues to be keeping students in the classroom, but it isn’t possible with the rate of student and staff absences.
Boblett said classes were being combined in larger spaces this week to try to accommodate, but the numbers are rising. He is hoping the break will spread people out enough to give some relief.
Legally, the staff is required to be in the building for NTI days, however, students will be home.
“It’s not perfect and I know people still go places,” said Boblett.
Fairview opted to keep both students and staff home, cancelling everything for the remainder of the week.
.
Since Boyd’s NTI days were not scheduled to start until today, Boblett confirmed extra-curricular and sports were still on for the week. However, it could change at any time and administrators are monitoring the situation day-by-day.
“When we look at this, we try and do as much as we can for kids and keep them in somewhat of a normal routine,” said Boblett. “It's not perfect, so as of right now, it looks like we will but … that could always change.”
“We cannot safely operate our schools due to a rapid increase in the positivity rate among our staff and students,” said Fairview Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith via the district’s Facebook. “In our school district, we have implemented layered mitigation strategies including universal masking, throughout this pandemic, however we cannot safely remain open at this time. The health related data we have all received shows that the impact of this virus on individuals decreases when vaccinated, however individuals testing positive and resulting in a required quarantine is our reality.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Tuesday map had every county in Kentucky marked in red with a statewide incident rate of 169.27. Red signifies 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 in population. Boyd County’s incident rate is 201.2