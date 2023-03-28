CATLETTSBURG In a record-breaking four-minute special meeting, the Boyd County Fiscal Court passed a couple of housekeeping matters Tuesday afternoon.
The fiscal court adopted a resolution to put in an application for up to $180,000 for new election equipment from the Department of Local Government.
The court also did its annual adoption of state highway dollars to work on county-maintained rural secondary roads. The funds for 2022 was $111,000, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said.
Chaney said there are already roads submitted to the state and are awaiting funding for those projects.
The next regular meeting is April 11.