CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward on a facelift for the community center in Cannonsburg.
Commissioner David Salisbury made the motion to move forward with the long-talked-about project, with the caveat that it not exceed $300,000. The project would consist of a glass entrance in the front of the building, handicap-accessible entrances and a canopy for people to pull up and drop people off for when it rains.
"We're going to take it from a horse barn to an actual community center look," Salisbury said.
The project is similar to a design floated at a January 2021 work session. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the project had been delayed due to funding concerns.
Chaney and Salisbury said no general fund monies would be used for the project. Instead, the $160,000 in the community center's account from rentals and the monies from the hotel tax would go toward the improvement, Chaney said.
County Administrator Justin Pruitt said the improvements would make a for a cleaner look — making it more conducive for weddings — and make clean-up from flooding easier.
Speaking of flooding, the Boyd County Fiscal Court also signed off on mutual aid agreements with Letcher and Knott counties, as well as all the counties in the FIVCO region.
Chaney said the measure was to allow for reimbursement for the 2022 flood response in southeastern Kentucky, as well as for any response for future events.
In those types of natural disasters, Chaney said the Boyd County Roads Department has sent crews to clear the roadways so emergency responders can get in to render aid. Having these agreements in place would allow the county to receive reimbursement from FEMA, Chaney said.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday's meeting:
• The fiscal court approved the outfitting of four new police cruisers for the sheriff's office. Sheriff Jamie Reihs said the packages would make them some of the most up-to-date vehicles in the fleet.
• Chaney said the basketball court at Westwood Park, WiFi at the Ripken complex (Optimist Fields) and the expert-level disc golf course should be up and running by summer time. A kiosk with rental equipment should at Armco Park should be on deck by then as well.
• During community comment, Justice of the Peace Suzanne Griffith asked the court about the opioid settlement money. Chaney said the monies have not been used yet and the county is still awaiting guidance from the state on how to use it. He estimated the settlement money to be about $2.4 million for Boyd, to be paid out over a 20-year period.
• The fiscal court also re-upped its contract with ER Assist, a consulting firm that has been employed by the county since the Great Ice Storm of 2021. Salisbury said they're "doing a top-notch job."
• The fiscal court approved the filling of two positions at the roads department. Pruitt said CDLs are required for the positions.
• Chaney issued an Arbor Day Proclamation for April 7.
• The fiscal court approved surplus sale of old office equipment.
• For the first time in at least two years, the meeting started one minute late. Commissioner Randy Stapleton's ringtone did not interrupt the meeting, but he still answered his cell to tell the caller he was in a meeting.
(606) 326-2653 |