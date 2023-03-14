CATLETTSBURG After finally determining who owns the Westwood Boys and Girls Club, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the court will be working with volunteers to perform much-needed repairs.
Chaney said at Tuesday's meeting that the court has been in talks with the club for the last year and a half to figure out what exactly the county's responsibility is, due to the nature of the deed in place.
Chaney said the fiscal court is currently getting a plan in place to address issues with the roof, paint and windows at the club, which were damaged as a result of the 2021 ice storm.
Tom Hanshaw, who has been instrumental in the day-to-day at the club, thanked the court for finally addressing it. He said the boys and girls club has been a draw, not only for the children of Westwood, but the entire Tri-State.
"It's completely free, so there's a lot of kids who come here after school who might not get a meal at home," he said.
Hanshaw said the insurance company refused to pay out when the boys and girls club tried to make a claim on the damage.
Commissioner David Salisbury said the company for which he works, 84 Lumber, donated $10,000 last year to the club for the repairs, but that amount only scratched the surface. He said repairs to the building "were no different than the community center or any other county property."
He said in order to move forward, the court would need to work with County Attorney Curtis Dotson to work out the insurance and a lease arrangement, which he floated to be a symbolic $1 a year.
WiFi also came up as a topic regarding the boys and girls club. Hanshaw said there are currently four computers there for the children to use. Chaney said since the county already pays the utilities, they can add that to the bills, too.
Suzanne Griffith, a justice of the peace and a member of the Westwood Boys and Girls Club board, said she believes the library board should kick in on the WiFi bill.
"We have the 18th highest library tax," she said. "Ashland and Catlettsburg and the county get their fair share, but we don't have any resource there in Westwood. I think that would be a great way for Westwood to see benefits from that tax."
Chaney and Salisbury told Griffith that library board is a separate entity and the fiscal court can't order it to do something. Griffith said she brought that idea up to the library board prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she hadn't circled back around to touch base with them since.
