CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting touched on a wide range of topics on Tuesday, ranging from youth softball to concerns over the looming Kentucky Power rate hike.
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook kicked off the meeting by reading a proclamation for Boyd Ripken 10U Softball All-Stars, the champions of the Ohio Valley Region.
Team members consisted of Payton Clark, McKinli Corey, Lili Crowe, Hadley Culp, Kendall Dailey, Braelyn Dotson, Audrey Horn, Ryleigh Mahan, Riley Maynard, Kylie Parks, Tylar Seasor and Brooklyn Tolliver.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney declared Aug. 8, 2023, as Boyd County 10U All-Star Day.
The girls were recognized for scoring 60 runs, committing zero errors, compiling a .598 batting average and tallying 40 strikeouts across 5 undefeated games.
The following are a few other notable items from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Treasurer Patricia Ball reported the county’s finances included leftover funds from to carry into next year.
“You hear that? We got money,” Chaney said.
Commissioner David Salisbury responded, “You want a pat on the back or something? I mean, that’s your job, dude.”
“It’s just good to transfer money over; means you’re saving money, right?” Chaney laughed.
• Sheriff Jamie Reihs’s tax settlement official receipt was read. While the department had to divide between outgoing former sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and the incoming Reihs, a representative said Woods’s settlement will be given at a later date as a report is still being worked on.
For the 2022 tax year, the official receipt was $27,880,540.83.
A total of 23,042 bills was received while 1,862 delinquent bills were turned over to the Boyd County Clerk for a total of $1,110,287.95 for collection.
For the 2022 tax year, the total collected was $26,746,471.81 — a 96% collection rate.
• A representative for Soil Conservation said the agency was having issues with its 25-year-old building.
The Conservation District requested a 4% increase to its current millage received in an effort to update or replace its office space, which was approved.
• Chaney read a second reading of the county’s speed hump ordinance.
“There will be a process the people can ask for these speed humps. There’s also a petition and a process the people have to go through — we will probably publicize that on our website under the form section,” Holbrook said.
• An agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Boyd County for the paving of Daniels Fork was passed.
“This is a $436,000 project,” Chaney said. “This is great. What I like about this is it’s multi-county. It goes through Greenup and back into Boyd and vice-versa. This will pave the road from one way to the other.”
• Mike Wurts, a regular attendee and Pledge leader at both Boyd County Fiscal and Ashland City Commission meetings, announced he is now the State Chaplain for AmVets.
• Justice of the Peace Suzanne Griffith raised additional concerns related to the opposition to Kentucky Power’s request for an 18.3% rate increase.
Griffith shared a statement from Sen. Robin Webb: “I’m not being dramatic when I say that some will die at some point when the threshold gets to where they’ve got to make decisions that affect their lives. Whether it’s buying medicine or buying power.”
Griffith said the rate increase would have citizens facing $100 more than the average.
Salisbury said he’s contacted some individuals about solar panel installation co-ops to curb costs.
“I hate to be selfish but I really just want it for Boyd County and I don’t think that’s what those people — when you start talking about co-op, they want it for everybody for the region,” Salisbury said.
“If we’re gonna get the grants and foot the bill, I think our constituents need to reap the benefits from it,” Salisbury said.
Added Holbrook: “I think it’s a genuine concern.”
Holbrook provided statistics, stating nearly 20% of Boyd Countians under the age of 65 have a disability.
“Only 52.3% of our people over 16 are working. The people that are paying for the utility bills are obviously affected. My parents are both retired. They have this number of income that comes every month. When you say, hey, 18.3% of your electric bill is going up, they can’t change the income that’s coming into them,” Holbrook said.
Chaney said he advocates for the deregulation of power in Kentucky — similar to Ohio’s policy.
“Compete for your business. Compete for your power — that’s the definition of capitalism, right?” Chaney said.
Chaney referenced the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s denial of the sale to Liberty Power.
“The reason that Liberty and Kentucky Power could not approve that sale was because they could not prove to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it would not cause rate hikes,” Chaney said.
“They wouldn’t let them sell because they were afraid of rate hikes. and here we are months later having a conversation about rate hikes,” Chaney added