CATLETTSBURG A splash pad could be coming to Armco Park, if grant monies can come through, according to the Boyd County Administrator.
Justin Pruitt reported to the Boyd County Fiscal Court the county will be working with FIVCO to secure land and water grants to get a splash pad at Armco, one of many renovations slated for the park.
Pruitt said if grant monies can come through, it should be installed in the fall for use next year.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said a splash pad was one of the most often talked about improvements for the park.
The park office is being moved from the front of the park up towards shelter 9, which will cost $29,732 per building, according to Pruitt. The fiscal court voted unanimously to award the bid, which Chaney said would be paid for out of coal severance money.
Additionally, the new Red Course, a highly technical disc golf course, is now open at Armco and a new shelter house is slated to be open by June, according to Pruitt.
Cornhole boards are also slated to be delivered by summer as well, Pruitt said.
Commissioner David Salisbury asked what the status was on the community center face lift. Pruitt said engineering is being wrapped up and the project should go out to bid soon.
Over on the roads front, the fiscal court voted on projects for the 2023 budget year (the current fiscal year) and the 2024 budget year, which starts on July 1.
The road paving projects will be paid for through the state monies allotted to each county for paving secondary roads.
According to Chaney, the following roads are slated for paving this summer: Donna Drive, New Hampshire Drive, Oak Terrace Drive, Pin Oak Drive and W. Alexander Drive.
Roads slated for the next budget year include the following: Earthstone Court, Laurel Ridge Road, Pineview Court and Rose Road.
Chaney also said the road department needs a new black top roll and said he hopes to move quickly on one next month.
“We don’t want to lose out on a roller and it’s black top season, so finding one will be hard,” he said.
Salisbury asked if in the short term the roads department could use a Sun Belt rental, but was quickly told it was way too expensive.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The fiscal court voted on second reading to amend the hotel tax ordinances, which would put a 3% tax on AirBnBs and other non-traditional lodgings.
• The commission voted to accept a $476,000 reimbursement from the Administrative Office of Courts, which oversees the infrastructure of the court system state wide. Chaney said the money goes towards upkeep and janitorial service at the judicial center across Louisa Street.
• Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook read two proclamations recognizing the Ashland Middle and Summit Elementary STLP teams’ victories at the state level. Each respective team had May 9, 2023, named after them.
• Holbrook also congratulated tourism director Andrew Steele for helping bring in a car club to the county, which culminated in a car show at Camp Landing. Holbrook and Chaney said rough estimates showed about $500,000 in tourism dollars came to the community as a direct result of the weekend.
• Bill Smith was reappointed to the Sanitation District 4 board, while Chaney and Economic Development Director Hunter Boyd were appointed to the Riverport Authority.
• Chaney said Casey Abrams, a teacher, was hired on as the new Community Development Director.