CATLETTSBURG A little more than three months ago, Boyd County was an icy wasteland, a set piece from the “Day After Tomorrow.”
The Boyd County Convention Center was transformed from a venue for musical acts and wrestling matches to a command center. Vast swaths of the rural parts of the county were without power — those on the edge of freezing to death found warmth in the walls of the center.
Tragically, two people died in Boyd County.
It was a time where Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the best of Boyd came out — “neighbors were helping neighbors, everyone was coming together as a team.”
“This is hands-down the best part of Kentucky with the best people in Kentucky,” Chaney said. “We saw that during the storm.”
Of course, after the ice came the flooding — but in three short months, with the waters receded and the temperatures climbing into the 90s, the whole ordeal might seem like a distance memory.
Not for the fiscal court —Chaney said the clean-up from the aftermath is still at the forefront of the county officials’ minds.
At Tuesday’s fisical court meeting, Laurel Matula, a grant consultant, gave a report to the county’s governing body about just where the clean-up effort is at.
“The clean-up is wrapping up, but the grants are ramping up,” Matula said. “We’re seeing a shift more into the office and administrative work, with the debris operations stopping either at the end of this week or next.”
Anyone who still has debris issues — the roads department located at the Paul Coffey Industrial Park is still accepting brush — needs to alert authorities this week, Matula said. Road slips without white markings — which denote the roads department is aware of it — need to be reported as well.
So far, 12,000 tons of debris have been collected and 17,000 cuts have been made by the county, not counting what volunteers and everyday citizens have done on their own.
In order to get rid of all that brush — at one point, trees had blocked 75% of the county’s roads — the county burned it. However, due to EPA attainment plan Boyd is under, which has to deal with parts per million of particulates in the air, the county has to implement an open fire burn ban from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Matula said to prevent a pause in the debris effort, the county is using a chipper from the Division of Waste Management until the end of July.
Chaney said he hopes to have a free mulch giveaway with the chips produced from the debris effort.
But it isn’t just getting rid of the wood and dealing with the slips — the fiscal court also addressed the cash behind it.
According to Chaney, FEMA does 87% reimbursement for the repair of slips and other infrastructure issues resulting from natural disasters and conditions. However, due to some issues at the state level — which Chaney said didn’t have anything to do with either Republican or Democratic administrations — there tends to be a delay on getting that money from the state coffers to the county.
Commissioner Larry Brown brought up that some FEMA payouts can take as long as 18 months — Chaney reported there are a couple reimbursements still hanging out there from 2010 and 2015.
To prevent from running out of money, the court established a $2 million line of credit to continue funding the projects while waiting on the reimbursements to come in, according to Chaney.
Over the last 2 1/2 years, the fiscal court has been able to dump $10 million worth of road repairs thans to the program, Chaney said.
However, due to the massive amount of funds needed for the clean-up — and the delay in getting that money paid back — the fiscal court voted Tuesday to double the line of credit to $4 million.
“If we didn’t have that line of credit, we’d have to stop work on these projects,” Brown said.
Chaney said the credit line isn’t used for purchasing equipment, payroll or any willy-nilly expense — it’s meant only for reimbursable projects.
Another move made in the wake of the storm Tuesday was an amendment to the administrative code. During the ice storm, when the state of emergency was declared, Chaney said the county shifted workers from the fiscal court and the clerk’s office, among others, to assist the Office of Emergency Management.
However, a few of those workers, pulling 12-hour shifts, were salary, meaning they received no time and half. Chaney asked the court to fix that, making the salaried employees convert to hourly whenever an emergency order is activated.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Chaney said.
The court voted unanimously to do so.
