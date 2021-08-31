CATLETTSBURG Prior to the fervor at Tuesday’s meeting over the county’s kinda-sorta plans to take on construction of the sports complex at Camp Landing, the Boyd County Fiscal Court approved the property tax rates for the 2022 fiscal year.
According to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, the overall county tax rate went down to .169%, from .18% when the current court took office.
“We’ve been working on lowering the property tax rate,” Chaney said.
Here are the tax rates in the various taxation districts for this year:
• Ambulance Service: .96%
• County Extension Office: .36%
• Health Department: .6%
• Library: .117%
• Ashland Independent School District: .74%
• Boyd County Independent School District: .65%
• Fairview: .885%
• Russell Independent School District: .849%
• Big Sandy Fire District, Cannonsburg Fire District, East Fork Fire District, England Hill District Fire District, Fairview Fire District, Summitt-Ironville Fire District: .1%
• Ashland Flood wall: .092%
• Cattletsburg Flood Wall: .225%
• Boyd County Conservation: .0005%
• Boyd 911: $50 flat fee
