CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court is getting roughly $40,000 more this year from the state to pave secondary roads.
At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, a representative from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told the court that the county will be given $150,000 in flex funds this year for paving on secondary roads, while the state will be taking a smaller cut due to cost overruns last year during the paving of Bear Creek Road.
The state allocated $753,000 this year towards paving in Boyd County, but more than $130,000 was taken off the top to cover last year’s paving bill. Inflation was cited as the reason for the cost rise last year.
A total of $199,000 was allocated for rural secondary roads, with $48,000 being used by the state to patch portions of White’s Creek.
“Hey, we’ll take your money and put it to work,” Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said.
FIVCO’s Eric Patton and E.L Robinson engineer Michael Williams also provided an update about the Rush Off-Road Abandoned Mine Lands grant project. Williams’s surveying and mapping has been completed on the property and scanning is under way to map out the sewer and water lines.
“We’re pushing hard to get the final design done so we can get it to an environmental review,” Williams said. “That’s going to be our biggest delay before we can begin construction.”
Chaney said a concern of his is whether the $4 million awarded by federal authorities will still be able to cover the project, due to rising cost of construction. Williams said a proposed 2-mile paved road has been cut down to 1 mile.
Patton said he has also applied for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant in the amount of $1 million that should cover any additional costs. He said the ARC told him it was “favorable.”
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• Chaney proclaimed April 11, 2023, “Audrey Johnson Day” in honor of the child who saved her grandmother by performing CPR under the direction of a 911 operator.
• The fiscal court approved tweaks to the county’s hotel tax to reflect changes in state code last year. According to County Attorney Curtis Dotson, the change would effectively tax AirBnB-type rental arrangements.
• The fiscal court approved a vote to allow County Clerk Kevin Johnston to make a move on using $93,000 out of a $186,000 grant from the state to voting equipment. The rest of the monies would be used to pay for the original equipment purchased prior to the 2022 midterms. Johnson said that payment should get the county nearly debt-free on voting equipment.
• The fiscal court voted to donate $30,000 to the Highlands Museum to help it finish the Clark Discovery Center.
• Suzanne Griffith, Justice of the Peace, asked the fiscal court to look into working with a non-profit called Frontier Housing to get more opportunities for housing for low-income folks. She also asked the fiscal court to look into its ethics ordinance passed in the 1990s.
• Mike Maynard, of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, laid out what his organization does not only for that area in Ashland, but residents in nearby Westwood as well. He asked the court to consider his organization for opioid settlement monies and CDBG monies in the future.