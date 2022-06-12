CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court District 2 Commissioner race will see a political newcomer vying for the seat of man who has spent the last 25 years serving in various elected positions.
Rookie candidate Jeremy Holbrook, a Republican, is challenging Democrat Larry Brown for his seat. While Brown has spent the last four years as a Boyd County Commissioner, he served altogether 20 years on the Ashland City Commission and nine years on the Ashland Independent School Board.
Holbrook, the executive director of The Neighborhood, said the great ice storm of ‘21 inspired him to run for office, after observing Judge-Executive Eric Chaney moonlighting as a plow driver during the worst days of the freeze. He said his wife, a pharmacist at King’s Daughters Medical Center, got involved in the effort by delivering medications to the warming center.
“It’s that type of leadership that inspired me to run for office,” Holbrook said. “I knew there was something I could do for my community.”
Brown said when he first chose to run for the fiscal court seat, he did so out of a calling to serve the community.
“I think some people run for office for different reasons -- some want it for personal reasons, some want it to satisfy some psychological need for the spotlight, some want it for opportunistic reasons,” Brown said. “When I chose to run for office, I did so to serve my community. I wanted to implement change, make reasonable goals and improve this county.”
Holbrook said the upswing in growth in the county, Catlettsburg and Ashland coming out of COVID has brought the county to a fork in the road.
“I believe we’re at a tipping point -- the next four years need to be strategically crafted to build off the momentum that was developed over the past 3.5 years,” Holbrook said. “We cannot allow ourselves to table great ideas or reject economic advancements. I think a focus on jobs is the best weapon we have against poverty.”
Brown hammered on the challenges that the court has faced over the last three-plus years -- a jail on the verge of being shut down, a pandemic and a historic ice storm. Despite it all, Brown said the county is seeing strides in economic development.
“Braidy was a disappointment, but seeing the resurrection of the KYOVA Mall has been truly great for our community,” Brown said. “I don’t think anybody could’ve imagined what we’re seeing out there when we came into office in 2019. If I’m reelected, the next four years I’m going to be focusing on good paying jobs people can raise a family on and looking into loans and tax incentives for small businesses, the backbone of our community.”
One of the issues facing the community is the divide between Ashland and Boyd County, Holbrook noted. He said if elected, he’d work to bridge that divide by attending Ashland City Commission meetings and being available for collaboration with the city.
“There has always been this divide and frankly, I’m fan of them both,” he said. “There’s been attempts in the past for the two to work together, but I think as a county commissioner I would try to reach out to them more and help bridge that divide. We shouldn’t let our high school sports get in the way of working together to make our county as a whole better.”
Brown said to him, the divide is mostly in the realm of sports. He said as a county commissioner, he keeps in regular contact with the mayors of both Ashland and Catlettsburg, and even officials in Greenup County.
“I don’t think they’re (Ashland and Boyd) as far apart as people think they are,” he said. “A few meetings ago (the first public hearing on the race track) I saw the majority of Ashland elected officials there. I think we need to reach out more and have joint meetings -- I want what’s best for Boyd County, what’s best for Ashland and what’s best for Catlettsburg. Because if one has a success, everyone succeeds.”
Whether they’re new to it or they’re an old hand at it, both men agree the best quality a commissioner can have is listening to the people.
“Outside the fiscal court, the role of a county commissioner is really to be a good a listener,” Holbrook said. “I think we need to listen to everyone, including those who are in poverty and might not be heard as often. There’s a lot of different perspectives out there.”
“Experience is everything -- it’s something you can’t measure. You get it over time and you come to rely on it. Over my 25-plus years in elected office, I’ve based all my decisions from the input of our constituents. You have to, that’s what the job is all about,” Brown said.
The general election will be held Nov. 8.
