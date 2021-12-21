Hearkening back to the dark days of COVID lockdowns, the Boyd County Fiscal Court conducted its last meeting of the year via a crackling, lagging Zoom connection on Tuesday.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney was in his office, Commissioner Larry Brown was clearly in his living room, Commissioner Keith Watts was at work and Commissioner Randy Stapleton appeared to be inside a vehicle.
Other officials were inside their respective offices — Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, Clerk Kevin Johnston and Jailer Bill Hensley, who kept a “picture from 1998” as Chaney pointed out, as the placeholder for his screen.
County Attorney Phillip Hedrick had an all black screen, his voice booming like the voice of God when asked about a how to do a resolution over a dilapidated road. That legal counsel stemmed from a question Chaney took from the public comment call-in line (his cell phone) and played on speaker for all to hear.
Toward the end of the meeting — when all appeared to be concluded — and Chaney was wishing the court and its viewers “Merry Christmas,” the judge-executive laid out a vision for the upcoming year, stating the county was on track for some big moves and big announcements.
“We’re heading in the right direction and we got a lot of things ready to go,” he said. “Last year, I said we’d be coming into 2021 full bore and we did. I think this coming year will be the same.”
Previewing some of the changes to come, Chaney said the floor plans for the convention center are finalized and construction contracts for the future convention center at Camp Landing, the farmers market, a new animal shelter and the roads department will be going to bid in January 2022.
He also said a feasibility study into a sports complex at Camp Landing should be completed next month — he said so far, the outfit conducting the study is indicating the complex will be a good fit for Boyd County, since it’s centrally located.
Here are some other highlights from the fiscal court meeting:
• Johnston announced the state board of elections will be giving $105,000 to Boyd County for new election equipment. He said originally, that number was expected to be $35,000 — the court appeared jubilant at the news.
• The court voted unanimously on the 2022 holiday schedule for county employees.
• The court voted unanimously for the year-end settlement of unmined coal tax, which came out to a little more than $4,000.
• The court voted unanimously to appoint Levi Garrett to the Parks Department, after his above-and-beyond performance in the county work program. Chaney said Garrett “really worked his tail off and showed he’s dedicated.”
• Woods and Hensley wished the court a “Merry Christmas” and stated their deputies and deputy jailers will be working to protect the community over the holidays.
