CATLETTSBURG In response to a man out in the county who installed his own speed bump to slow down traffic where his kids play, the Boyd County Fiscal Court passed first reading of an ordinance codifying how speed bumps are installed in the county.
Designated as speed "humps" — Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney said the term is used by the state and the federal road authorities — the ordinance would put in place a process for citizens to get one installed on their road.
A speed hump is used on streets and is generally lower profile, while a speed bump are higher and used in parking lots.
Under the ordinance, 70% of households — one vote, one house, the judge clarified — would have to sign a petition asking for the speed hump. The county road department would look at it and, if approved, a notice would go up for 30 days a mile each way from where the hump is to be erected.
Adam Clark, the concerned father who kicked off discussions about it after installing his own speed bump outside of his home on Ross Road back in May, said he was glad to see the court move on it and he would be picking a petition to get the process started.
Alongside the road ordinance, the fiscal court also approved a 70-page document on road maintenance, which Chaney said would be available to the public.
"This policy manual has been in the works for a few months and what it does is it puts all our road ordinances and what we have to follow by state law into place in an easy to read format," he said. "It covers everything from maintenance to right-of-ways to snow removal, repairs. You name it."
Commissioner David Salisbury said he read the manual "from cover to cover" and that it was "well done and long needed." Commissioners Jeremy Holbrook and Randy Stapleton also expressed their satisfaction with the manual.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday's meeting:
• The court unanimously passed an ordinance forbidding county constables from running sirens.
• The court ordered 23 vehicles and two parcels as surplus property for sale.
• The court adopted the new state procurement standards, which means the county can now make purchases up to $40,000 without putting it out to bid. Prior to that, the limit was set at $30,000.
• The court appointed Teresa Cornett, Natasha Gussler-Kinnan and Keith Watts to serve on the ethics board.
• The court hired a grant writing consultant.
• During a lengthy community section, Tim Stevens of Ironville held a filibuster to discuss the dumping, the shooting and the flooding going on up at his property.
• The court appointed a three-member panel to oversee converting a county road into a private drive.
(606) 326-2653 |