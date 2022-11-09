CATLETTSBURG Commercial, industrial, nonprofit and multi-family unit facility owners in Boyd County will now be able to access funds for energy efficiency improvements following a vote by Boyd County Fiscal Court on Wednesday.
The fiscal court unanimously adopted the PACE program, which effectively allows for business owners, nonprofits, landlords of apartment complexes and industries to apply for loans to conduct energy efficiency building improvements.
According to Chris Jones, of Energize Kentucky, the county will be acting as a “pass through” for the program, which is funded by private capital. Property owners pay back the loans when they pay their yearly property tax with the county.
Prior to the vote, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney made it clear the county is under no liability if there is a default on a PACE loan.
Instead, the loan remains attached to the property — in the case of a foreclosure, the entity that buys the property will be assuming the debt from the loan, according to Jones.
Energize Kentucky will be administering the program, rather than county employees, Jones said.
The PACE programs have grown nationwide, with 20 states adopting the framework for it. Kentucky joined those ranks in 2015 and so far Lexington, Louisville, Covington, areas of Northern Kentucky and Morgan County have signed on.
The court also voted to send two FEMA approved projects out to bid on North Big Run to help alleviate flooding in southern Boyd County.
According to Laurel Matula, a grant consultant retained by the county, other grants are in the pipeline, including feelers for possibly up to $18 million on stream restoration projects that could tamp down on flooding.
Matula said the focus on the projects isn’t so much dredging as it is introducing S-curves to the streams, which slow down the flow of water.
While the idea is to net as many federal dollars available for the projects, Matula said the court should anticipate kicking in some county money in the future to “pump the primer” for more dollars from Washington.
Here are some other highlights from Wednesday’s meeting:
- Chaney issued a proclamation honoring the Boyd County High School girls volleyball team for its win at the region championship and its quarterfinal showing at the state tournament.
- The court approved, 3-1, a resolution of the sale of the Sears building to Revolutionary Racing LLC. While the court had approved a similar resolution in October, the November resolution set the cut-off for first refusal on the part of Camp Landing at Jan. 23.
- The court approved the adoption of a road way in EastPark into the county road system, upon the completion of black topping by BCG Land Company, the owner of 18,000 acres left in the wake of coal magnet Larry Addington’s bankruptcy and passing. According to Chaney, the new road would spur off Ky. 1605 and would open up 187 acres for industrial development.
- Fall cleanup will be Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Rumpke Landfill.
- Justin Pruitt, the county administrator, reminded everyone they can receive text alerts about county happenings at TextmyGov. Text “Boyd County” to 91896 to get on the alert system. Common issues, such as potholes, can be reported by texting “HI” to (606) 649-1644.
- The Veteran’s Day service at Armco Park will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the War Memorial.