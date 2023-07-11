CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court passed on having a $19,000 mural painted on the side of the child support building, but not without hearing for comments made at a late June meeting about Catlettsburg.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the county would move forward on repainting the building, but it did not have the funds for mural.
"We will help you get funding for the mural," Chaney said. "I think that's fair."
Terri Branham-Clark, who sits on Main Street Catlettsburg, said she was acting as a liaison and was not trying to get the county give her organization money to pay for the mural.
"This is your building, we are not the client," she said. "The county would be the client. I talked with the judge about two years ago and we've been going back and forth ever since in helping find somebody to paint it."
Madeline Tipton, owner of Tipton's Creation, said she was just a hired hand for the job — funding isn't on her.
"This is not my project, I provide a service," she said. "It's not my job to find funding. I work for clients who pay for it. I have adjusted my rate to $21 per square foot from my usual $25-$35 per square foot."
Chaney said he didn't mean for it to sound like Tipton needed to find funding for the project.
"You've done everything right," he said. "We need to find the funding."
Sheila Lambert, a former city council woman of Catlettsburg, took five minutes to rebuke comments made by Commissioner David Salisbury last month that the theme of the mural represented Catlettsburg, not Boyd County.
"Catlettsburg and the county have one heartbeat — people in Durbin use Catlettsburg on their mail," she said. "If you look at the families out in the county, most of them came from Catlettsburg originally."
Lambert further stated that the city of Catlettsburg and the citizen-run organization Main Street Catlettsburg for beautification projects and that with so little resources "we look to you for help."
Salisbury is quoted in the July 1 edition of The Daily Independent as stating, "I know this is a county building, but it seems like to me if we're floating the bill here, it should represent Boyd County, not Catlettsburg."
At the meeting, Salisbury defended his comments, stating that none of the commissioners understood the theme of the proposed mural, but he was the only one willing to open his mouth about it.
"I didn't understand, the commissioners didn't understand," he said. "I never said I was against it, I just wanted to table it. I was the only who spoke up."
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook said while he liked the idea, he had concerns approve it could open a door.
"If we fund this project, what will stop Ashland from coming to us to have us paint one of their murals?" he said.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins was called after the meeting and asked if Catlettsburg would get a mural paid by county money, would Ashland ask for the same.
"Not necessarily," Perkins said. "We try to fund our own projects. Most of our murals are privately funded, but we do help facilitate that because we benefit from them indirectly. We did fund the floodwall project, and it's on us to maintain it."
At the meeting, Branham-Clark asked Chaney who paid for the mural at Camp Landing — the judge said that came out of Boyd County Tourism's budget. While the dollars go through the fiscal court, the board acts autonomously and is wholly funded from hotel tax.
"They would probably be your next stop," Chaney said.
Branham-Clark said she would approach them next, since "they have a precedent in funding murals and Catlettsburg does have a hotel that pays into its budget."
Mayor Faith Day, who was in attendance at the meeting, said she would just be happy if the county painted the child support building.
