CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court tentatively passed guidelines Tuesday for the county to partner with nonprofit organizations.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney requested the court vote on the matter, but it would be subject for review by County Attorney Curtis Dotson, who received the guidelines only an hour before the meeting.
“We like to move fast,” Chaney said.
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook detailed the guidelines, stating they were largely being implemented in order for the county to better work with the local Little Leagues using county-owned parks.
“We get approached by multiple organizations throughout the county. A lot of times, with our Little Leagues, we own the parks but they run the programming. A part of that is there are some communications we’re not always involved in that perhaps we should be,” Holbrook said.
Under the guidelines, nonprofits partnering with the county would be required each year to submit their current 990 (an IRS form public listing a nonprofit’s financials), list of current board of directors, current upcoming year budget and copy of a business license.
For organizations requesting a charitable donation from the county, Holbrook said the county would also require the organization’s articles of incorporation, by-laws, meeting minutes over the past year, and details on what the money is budgeted.
If an organization works with youths on county property, Holbrook said background checks would be required.
“If an organization does not have this information, we can help them obtain it,” he said.
Mike Maynard, of the Hillcrest Bruce-Mission, pitched an idea last month to partner with the county in providing services because about a third of his clients come from the county and not the city of Ashland.
He said while the requirements are exhaustive, he believes it will vet organizations thoroughly.
“It’s a good thing, but I also think it will dissuade some organizations from partnering with the county,” he said. “I have what they need, so that’s fine. But I think making it harder will mean less organizations will apply.”
Holbrook, who runs the nonprofit The Neighborhood in Ashland, said the requirements are no different from what the City of Ashland requires of nonprofits asking for federally funded CDBG monies, which are passed through the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“They ask for all that,” he said.
According to the 2023 CDBG Application, nonprofits must provide proof of liability insurance, an organizational chart, employee tax forms, a list of the board of directors, most recent audit and forms filled out by every staff member, volunteer and board member.
Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem said the city of Ashland requires the application every year, but generally speaking that information gets carried over year to year unless there’s been a change that needs updated, like a newly elected board of directors.
He said CDBG also requires budgetary information from specific projects.
Holbrook said the intent of the requirements is more so for working with youth leagues and said he didn’t believe the county should be making charitable donations.
Maynard said in his proposal at last month’s late June meeting that he never wanted county dollars.
“I’m not asking them for taxpayer money. I was hoping they could see if they were eligible for CDBG or a similar program where federal dollars pass through a local government to nonprofits,” he said.
Chaney said local government should look for other ways to help nonprofits besides making charitable contributions.
“I believe it’s not government’s place to make a donation; it’s up to an individual if they want to support an organization,” Chaney said.
However, Chaney did say he would be exploring finding pass-through dollars from the federal government to assist Maynard’s organization.
“If the money is there from the feds and that’s what it’s for and we’re eligible, then that’s fine,” he said. “We’re going to be getting with Mike and see if we can get together a game plan.”