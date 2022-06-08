CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County County Fiscal Court unanimously passed first reading of a nearly $32.6 million budget on Tuesday.
Appearing virtually, the court passed the budget, which includes monies for the animal shelter, the farmer’s market and upgrades at the roads department. According to Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney, the budget was a bit higher than years past because of the American Rescue Plan Act funds and the bond passed last year for building projects.
County Treasurer Patricia Ball said the federal COVID dollars are “expected any day now” and the money was budgeted in anticipation of them.
Before the court conducts a second reading on the budget on June 28, Commissioner Larry Brown asked for a work session to discuss the budget line item by item.
Chaney agreed with the work session, stating it “will be great.”
The court also discussed flooding in the county. Read more about the topic in an upcoming edition.
Here are some other actions by the fiscal court on Tuesday:
The fiscal court unanimously passed a request for proposals on equipment at the roads department.
The fiscal court approved discretionary funding for $231,575 worth of work by the state on Four Mile Road.
The fiscal court unanimously approved a resolution to petition the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to name a portion of highway between exit 180 and Bear Creek the Cpl. Jacob Moore United States Marine Corps Memorial Highway, in honor of the 24-year-old Marine tragically killed this year in a helicopter crash in Scandinavia.
The court approved unanimously reoccurring payments such as bond payments and bills to be done throughout the budget year without approval of the court every month.
At the behest of Commissioner Randy Stapleton, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods gave an update on school security, in light of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Woods said Boyd County is “ahead of other agencies in the state” in terms of having school resource officers at the local schools. Currently, one officer is splitting duties between two schools — Chaney said the court would take care of that and ensure more officers in the schools.
Chaney appeared mesmerized by Commissioner Keith Watts’ head set, repeatedly bringing it up during the meeting. Watts offered to get Chaney a headset, but the judge executive declined.
At the end of the meeting, Chaney said he needed to get out of there to watch the birth of his children — his twins were expected that day. Everyone congratulated the judge.