CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court unanimously passed second reading of a $35 million budget Tuesday morning and discussed possible uses of a portion of the money to improve internet service in rural parts of the county.
As stated previously by Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, the increase in the budget is mainly due to an $11 million bond passed by the court for a large-scale economic development project, park improvements, a farmers market and improvements to the jail. The bulk of the money will go toward the economic development project, which is currently under wraps due to outside parties involved.
Another $4.5 million added to the budget comes from the American Rescue Act, which was passed earlier this year by Congress to help communities in the economic recovery from COVID-19. Chaney said the feds haven’t given much guidance on how the money should be used, but stated that looking into beefing up emergency services and infrastructure could be on the table.
“We’re going to have to figure it out as we go,” Chaney said.
The court also passed an emergency budget amendment to receive the money, a move county treasurer Patricia Ball explained was a recommendation made by the state.
During new business, one possible use for the federal dollars was shown — Commissioner Randy Stapleton posed the question to the court over what the options and costs would be for hiring contractors for bringing high-speed broadband to the area.
Chaney said broadband falls under infrastructure in terms of the use of American Rescue Act funds. Chaney said he is working with a few companies to get pricing about getting broadband to southern Boyd.
“When I get that information, we’ll meet individually and figure it out,” he said.
Commissioner Larry Brown brought up Wi-Fi at public parks, to which Chaney replied it is still function at a number of parks and the goal is to have Wi-Fi throughout Armco Park.
Commissioner Keith Watts mentioned that one issue with bringing broadband to portions of the county is some service providers will hook up one end of a road, and another provider will provide hook-ups at the other end, but the folks in the middle go without. Watts said the court needs to reach out and figure why that is.
Chaney said an issue there is the “return on investment.”
“Broadband is something that is part of the money we’ve been awarded — I shouldn’t say awarded, my kid’s going to be paying on this until she’s 112 — but something we can use it for. I think that’s something we need to look at,” Chaney said.
The $4.5 million infusion from the federal government isn’t a one-and-done. Next June, right before the 2023 budget cycle, the county will receive another $4.5 million per the American Rescue Act.
Once the current budget is approved by the Department of Local Government, Chaney said it will be available on the county website.
The next fiscal court meeting has been scheduled for July 13 at noon.
Here are some other issues taken up by the court:
• Appointment of Philip Zimmerman to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department Board.
• Passed a resolution to use CDBG funds for renovations at the Westwood Fire Department.
