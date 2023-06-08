CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court heard from a concerned father who installed his own speed bump on a county road, a mother fearful of the dogs on the loose in Westwood and a local attorney tired of thieves stealing his flowers.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Adam Clark kicked off the public comment section by asking what he needed to do to get a speed bump installed on Ross Road in Rush.
Clark, whose home is literally 12 feet from the door to the roadway, said he’s concerned about vehicles speeding past his home, endangering his two small children.
After asking someone in the county if it was OK, Clark took it upon himself on May 1 to bolt a speed bump in front of his house, along with the signage stating “speed bump ahead.”
On Monday, Clark said he learned that’s not allowed. So his visit to the fiscal court consisted of trying to figure out what he needed to do to get the speed bump installed the right way.
Commissioner David Salisbury said Clark’s “position is unique.”
“You’re so close to the road, if we expanded the right of way, the road would be in your kitchen,” he said.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the county is currently developing a road plan and one of the provisions will be a way for citizens to get speed bumps on the road.
“If 70% of the residents on the road agree to it, then we’ll install it,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have any policy or procedure for it, so we’ve been making the call. I don’t think that’s right.”
Chaney said he would get the plan developed by July.
“So what does that mean now? Do I have to pull up the speed bump?” Clark asked.
“Yes,” Chaney said. “You’re going to have to pull them up.”
In the meantime, Sheriff Jamie Reihs said he would make sure deputies would monitor the road to keep the speeding down.
Whitney Skaggs, of Westwood, asked the court to crack down on dogs roaming at large. She said many owners in Westwood just let their dogs roam about.
It’s gotten so bad, she has to take her 70-pound Golden-Doodle elsewhere for a walk, Skaggs said.
The dogs have hoisted their legs on her car port. She got her child a little play house and within a week, the dogs covered it in urine, she said.
“We’ve had to put chicken wire on our flowers to protect them from the dogs,” she said.
The straw that broke the camel’s back, according to Skaggs, was when she took her toddler on a walk two weeks ago in the neighborhood. She said a large dog tried to jump on her eight times.
“We’ve been told to shoot the dogs, put peppers out to deter the dogs, buy a fence,” she said. “I just think people need to be responsible with their pets. It’s not that hard. I’ve even been told that Westwood is exempt from leash laws.”
Chaney said the county ordinances do not allow for dogs to roam freely throughout the entire county, including Westwood. Salisbury said there needs to be more enforcement.
“Maybe if they had to pick up their dog from the pound enough times, they’ll keep it under control,” he said.
Chaney took Skaggs’ name and number and said he would talk to animal control and see what can be done.
Criminal defense attorney Sebastian Joy raised his concerns about “people constantly robbing us” at a piece of property he bought off Ky. 5.
The property, the site of a subdivision that never came to be, is now wholly owned by Joy and he said he intends to build a house on it.
“We planted a little garden with roses, because my wife and my son like to garden, and people stole the flowers,” he said. “Then we put up a fence up there, and somebody stole the fence. We put cameras up to catch them and someone stole the cameras. We want to build a house up there, but we’re concerned they’ll steal that, too.”
Chaney replied, “Why would you want to live there?”
After an uproar of laughter in the chambers, Joy proposed the county-owned road spurring off Ky. 5 onto his property be deeded back to him. The road was deeded to the county in 2004 for $1.
“If I can have the road, I can put a gate up at the end to stop being robbed,” he said.
The fiscal court seemed to agree with it. They almost voted for it right then and there before County Attorney Curtis Dotson pumped the breaks so they could follow the legal process.