CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court announced Tuesday it is conducting a toy drive to help families affected by the tragic tornadoes in western Kentucky this past weekend.
County Administrator Justin Pruitt said the court is collecting “any sort of new toys you can get. We’re going to be here at the courthouse taking in everything that we can so that we can deliver it to these families before Christmas.”
The toy drive is taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday, Monday and Tuesday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg. The doors will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Please come and help if you can,” Pruitt said. “We have a huge enclosed trailer. Our parks department and some of our team from the fiscal court will try to get the toys down there on the 22nd (Wednesday).
“We want to try to show some love to our fellow Kentuckians in western Kentucky that are going through a terrible time,” he added.