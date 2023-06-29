CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court finalized the 2023-24 budget Thursday, just two days before the start of the fiscal year.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the final number came in at $30.85 million, a couple hundred grand down from the first draft passed earlier this month. Prior to voting on the budget, Chaney told the audience to get a copy of the budget.
“I strongly encourage you to get a copy of this budget and look at it and do the same thing if you live in Catlettsburg or in Ashland,” he said. “This is all taxpayer money. Don’t hesitate to call or come to meeting if you have any concerns — I’m the most anti-government guy you’ll ever meet.”
Along with the budget, the court also passed a work compensation renewal, which comes out to $262,000 in premiums.
The court also awarded bids for core drilling, fuel and oil, pipes, signs, stone, asphalt, striping, janitorial and office supplies. With stone, asphalt, janitorial and office supplies, the court awarded multiple bids.
Chaney said he recommended multiple bids for asphalt and stone, due to the location of the different plants and the availability of materials.
“If one is out, like they didn’t crush that day, we can go to another,” Chaney said.
Janitorial and office supplies received two bids each, with each bidder high on one item, but cheaper on another. Chaney recommended both be awarded, then the county would do its purchases based on which was cheaper.
Eric Patton, winding down his days at the FIVCO Area Development, presented the reapportionment plan for Boyd County.
Patton said the board met June 13 and looked over the numbers in the magisterial districts in the county, finding everything looked good. A couple of problem precincts were taken care of due to the shift of Congressional lines during redistricting in the state house, Patton said.
The board’s recommendation was to do nothing. The fiscal court voted on first reading to follow that recommendation.
Patton said a 20-day public comment would be required before a second vote could be held.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• The fiscal court reappointed Richard Gindlesperger, Dave Grubb and Tim Woods to the East Fork Fire Department.
• The board accepted a bid through the Kentucky Association of Counties to purchase a bulk order of road salt for $92.87 per ton.
• Under the prompting of Commissioner David Salisbury, Chaney said recent land development on the U.S. 60 corridor was due to property owners “getting ready for the 40,000 who will be coming to Camp Landing.” Chaney did not disclose any specifics about the nature of future developments.