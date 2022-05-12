CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court — despite vocal opposition, even from the owner of Camp Landing — voted unanimously to start negotiations on leasing out the Sears building for a gambling hall, in conjunction with a proposed horse race track in the county.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney made clear this was the opening of the gate, not the final stretch in the race for the last open horse track license in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
“If this was a marriage, this is the part where I ask the father’s permission for her hand in marriage,” he said. “This is far from the altar.”
And the bride? Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC, who confirmed earlier this week that they have applied for a horse racing license with the state horse racing commission.
Public comment
During public comment, Camp Landing owner Jason Camp said he is not opposed to casinos or horse tracks. In fact, Camp said a horse park “would be amazing” and the two establishments would be “great neighbors.”
However, having a casino hall inside the Sears building, next to family-friendly Malibu Jacks, was a step too far, Camp said.
“This is a project we partnered on and poured ourselves into,” Camp said. “It’s our job to protect all of this project and placing a lease on the Sears building is not the right move.”
While Camp has the right of first refusal on a sale of the Sears building, he doesn’t have any say in who the county can lease it to, he noted. He said he’d be interested in buying the building back from the county if they want out.
“There’s 30 different options to look into, but leasing this building for this is the worst one,” Camp said.
Commissioner Larry Brown said he’s open for negotiations involving Camp Landing; Commissioners Keith Watts and Randy Stapleton said Camp could call with any questions or concerns.
“You know where I’m at,” Camp said. “We went out on a limb here and I’m committed to building Camp Landing. The cost of construction is going up — the $20 million hotel will now be $35 million. You know what? I’m willing to do that.”
Chaney said the board took out a bond and in order to continue forward, more bonds would have to be taken out — and that’s a road he doesn’t want to go down. Camp said if cost is the issue, then the county should sit on the project.
“What I want is for you all to build the convention center like you said,” Camp said. “That’s what we agreed to. We just put in $800,000 more and we should not be taken out of the mix on this.”
Other folks had less practical, more moral concerns — David Williams, a candidate for Ashland City Commission, said the court was moving way too quickly on the deal and asked for the court to slow down and give the public time to see the plans and to even vote on the matter.
He said since the news broke Tuesday evening about the possible bid for a track, he’s talked to local residents and experts about the pros and cons of gambling in the area.
“A lot of people I’ve spoken with are against this,” Williams said. “This, like alcohol, is going to be monumental and change the entire community.”
Williams also cited a 1999 study regarding casino towns, which indicated an 8% rise in crime. He asked if the county had considered the cost of security to fight back against crime, or if the county has considered the cost of gambling addictions on a community.
He also pointed out that building costs are skyrocketing, and $50 million of potential investment by Revolutionary Racing won’t meet today’s cost.
Other considerations Williams brought up included the quality of jobs and the morality of gambling.
“Gambling has been around since the cross,” Williams said. “We need to decide, what will it do for us and what will it not. I pray that you show strength as a board.”
Local attorney Roger Hall stood up and questioned how having a family-friendly establishment next to a casino would work out — with the caveat that he’s far from anti-alcohol or anti-gambling.
He said the court could probably do better investing money into infrastructure, to attract industry with good paying jobs, rather than the average of $30,000 cited in a letter sent by Revolutionary Racing.
Boyd County Republican Women’s Club President Lana White raised her concerns with the fiscal court, too, stating she respects the three Republicans on the commission but feared what could happen in terms of fueling gambling addictions or possibly attracting organized crime to Boyd County.
“You’d have to be naïve to think organized gambling doesn’t bring organized crime,” she said. “I am a retired psychiatrist. I’ve seen what compulsive gambling does to families.”
She also called the change from a convention center to a casino “bait and switch,” eliciting an applause from some attendees.
But it all wasn’t naysaying.
Celeste Kouns, a future tenant at Camp Landing, complimented the court for the economic development, however she raised concerns about how secure the facility would be for the kids.
“I’m going to have a candy shop, so I want it to be a place for the kids to go to and feel safe,” she said. “I love the vision and I see what you’re doing, but it needs to be safe.”
Boyd County Tourism Director Andrew Steele said he doesn’t care where the track and the casino goes, he just wants it to come to Boyd County.
“Right now, horse racing is big,” he said. “Greyhound racing is waning, so we will have a lot of draw around the Tri-State with this.”
The Vote
When Chaney finally called the vote, Watts moved for it. However, neither Stapleton nor Brown added a second to it.
Chaney asked county attorney Phil Hedrick if he could second his own vote — Hedrick said it was fine.
Prior to taking the vote, Brown said he wanted to give an opportunity to all the stakeholders in the Camp Landing project, including Camp himself, an opportunity to come to the negotiating table to discuss their concerns as they move forward.
“I want to keep all options and possibilities on the table,” Brown said. “I am a father and a grandfather, so children are very important to me. But also, we’re talking about jobs. This is important. I don’t have a crystal ball to see if we’ll ever be like when we had AK Steel, if it will be like it used to be.”
Brown continued, “But I encourage all the citizens to call your commissioners and your judge-executive and make sure your voice is heard.”
Stapleton said his yes vote would be conditional.
“In light of what was said here today, if the people of Boyd County don’t want gambling, then I will not vote for gambling,” Stapleton said. “I need to hear from the people. So I will vote yes to negotiate, but I may change my vote in the future.”
Watts said he cares about the kids, but he sees the opportunities in the project.
“I love my children and my grandchildren,” Watts said. “If you think I don’t care about kids, you’re wrong.”
Chaney said he the project won’t be the silver bullet to cure Boyd County’s economic woes, but it goes toward the quality of life.
“That’s what attracts companies,” Chaney said.