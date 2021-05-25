CATLETTSBURG With a jam-packed agenda, the Boyd County Fiscal Court was wide open Tuesday afternoon, passing ordinances and taking names.
The court took up a litany of issues, from animal control to alcohol licensing to surplus items.
Curiously, the bond refinancing — which was first read at last month’s meeting — was left off the agenda. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney told Commissioner Larry Brown the bond issue will be taken up for second reading on June 8.
A second reading on the transient room tax ordinance that goes into refinancing a bond was also pushed off to the same date.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court took up the following actions Tuesday:
• Approved the sale of surplus items from the county roads department, including an excavator, some trailers, two dump trucks and a tractor. Chaney said they’ve been run hard over the years — the tractor has between 2,500 to 3,000 work hours on it and will probably need a major overhaul. One trailer, which has a broken tongue, will be scrapped. Chaney said the equipment should be up for sale on govdeals.com, an online government equipment trader.
• Approved second reading of an alcoholic ordinance moving a deadline for licensing to June 30.
• Approved second reading of a code enforcement ordinance, which would create a board consisting of citizens to go over complaints and issues.
• Announced free dump day at Rumpke June 5, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. No household trash or tires accepted. Chaney said the court is working on a getting a free dumpster program up and going so “we can have free dump day every day, even for tires.”
• Approved a donation of a box trailer from the Boyd County Detention Center to Boyd County Search and Rescue.
• Approved minor changes to the jail policy and procedure manual.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance establishing how many cats will be held at the Boyd County Animal Shelter. The court voted on it last month, but there was language in it from another county’s ordinance that needed taken out.
• Approved a contract between CorEMR with the Boyd County Detention Center to move toward an electronic medical record keeping. Jailer Bill Hensley said it will cost $16,000 up front, after the company agreed to waive $10,000 in other startup costs. It will come at no cost to the taxpayer, as the programming will be paid for out of the jail’s commissary fund.
