CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court will meet Tuesday, May 25.
Originally scheduled for May 11, the meeting has been moved due to undisclosed reasons, according to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
The last-minute move marks the second month in which the court has had to reschedule its monthly meeting.
Recent meetings have been marked with hour-plus-long executive sessions, with limited details being disclosed to the public upon returning from behind closed doors.
When asked about what’s going on, officials have been tight-lipped, disclosing nothing to the press.
