CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court nearly doubled its budget for the next year, thanks to infusions from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress.
The court unanimously passed the first-reading of the $31 million budget, a drastic increase over last year’s budget of $18.4 million. About $500,000 will go toward economic development, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, $250,000 of which will go toward roads.
The bolstering in the economic development budget is staggering — last year’s budget only had $82,025 allocated to it. Part of that money set aside for economic development will be to hire more consultant firms like Retail Strategies, which tries to pair the county with prospective companies interested in setting up shop, according to Chaney.
Part of the increase in the budget will be due to the bond passed by the court (about $11 million) and $4.5 million in CARES package monies expected to be released in the next 30 days. Chaney said exactly one year from the CARES money being released, another $4.5 million will be infused into the county.
Chaney said following the second reading of the budget, it will be posted on the Boyd County Fiscal Court website.
Last year, Chaney said the same thing. Currently, the latest budget available on the website is for fiscal year 2019.
