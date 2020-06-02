The Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a software change for the Boyd County Detention Center in this week’s meeting.
The software change will be from Jail Tracker to EJail. Jailer Bill Hensley said the software tracks everyone who comes into the jail. The new software doesn’t cost any more annually than the other. The jail has been using a trial version of EJail.
“It’s more modern,” said Hensley. “It is internet-based and current system is very old. The new system better meets the needs of the jail. It’s the same cost price. It’s the same cost annually and we negotiated it so it was the same.”
The fiscal court also had a first reading for the 2021 budget. The budget will be released online after the second reading at the next meeting.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said everyone has been working hard to get the budget together.
“(Everyone) has had a lot of input and had some major tasks, major hills they’ve overcome,” said Chaney. “We’re not sure where the revenue will fall. It has been projected to lose a lot of revenue.”
The Boyd County Courthouse opened on Monday. It has only one entrance at this time. Chaney said all parks are open as well.
There was no community comment.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 30, at noon.
