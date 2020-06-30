CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Fiscal Court approved the fiscal year 2021 budget in Tuesday’s meeting.
The total budget is $18,441,674. The general fund is budgeted at $12,379,259. The road fund is budgeted at $1,954,605. The jail fund is budgeted at $3,972,899. The LGEA fund is budgeted at $52,886. The economic development fund is at $82,025.
The budget does not include raises for staff. The salaries will stay the same as they were the year prior, but Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he hopes they can reassess this midway through the fiscal year.
Chaney also appointed Missy Justice as the new Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator.
Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley requested a subscription agreement with Pay My Jailer to help the jail secure unpaid fees. The jail currently has 91% unpaid fees for inmates. The agency will collect a $35 fee each time they collect an unpaid balance. This fee is set to $35 and will not change based on the amount collected.
Hensley said these fees never go off the inmates’ records.
The county received $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to be used for COVID-19 related expenses. During the meeting, the court voted to use $29,900 for the new system Granicus, which will reduce the amount of paperwork they use for meetings and in the office. This would limit contact and also save the fiscal court cost on paperwork.
Chaney said the company cut out all one-time fees for the program and the county is only paying for the yearly membership.
Chaney said the grass has been higher because of older equipment needing repairs. Chaney said it costs the fiscal court $1.4 million every four years to cut grass in Boyd County.
The fiscal court made an emergency motion to vote to lease four John Deere tractors because of safety risks from uncut grass. It was said this was due to visibility of the right-of-way. It will take the fiscal court three to four weeks to receive the tractors after final approval.
The four leased tractors will cost $60,000 a year.
The next Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, July 7.
