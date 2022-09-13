CATLETTSBURG After receiving a bit of sticker shock earlier this year on bids for a new animal shelter, the Boyd County Fiscal Court awarded a contract Tuesday to Debcon to get construction under way.
Coming in $72 less than the its next competing bidder, the contract was $827,300.
That’s roughly $272,000 less than the $1.1 million bids submitted to the fiscal court in March. Originally, the court had hoped for the animal shelter to land between $500,000 and $600,000, but that was before the effects of rapid inflation had taken hold in the construction market.
Here are some other happenings from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Tourism Director Andrew Steele presented findings on how tourism did in the county in 2021. More details will be found in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Independent.
• The court approved the appointment of a solid waste planning committee and a resolution to adopt a five-year plan for solid waste.
• The court unanimously approved lease for Mack Trucks.
• The fiscal court unanimously approved appoints of Justin Pruitt and Kristin Branham to the Boyd County Tourist and Convention Bureau and David Marshall to the Code Enforcement Board.
• The court approved a five-year lease for the Clerk’s Office branch in Cannonsburg to make way for an expansion. According to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, there will be about a $250 increase in utilities a month for the expansion.
• Chaney announced a waste tire collection will be held by the state roads department on Sept. 22, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.
• There will be an opioid meeting at the Ashland Train Depot on Sept. 27 between 6 and 8 p.m.
• Chaney announced September is Childhood Cancer awareness Month.
• The court approved tax rates for the 2022 year. Look for more on that in the Thursday edition.
• The meeting started two minutes late, at 12:02 p.m. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at noon.