CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday to accept Optimist Fields off Ky. 3 into the county property inventory.
The Optimist Club was willing to donate the baseball/softball fields back to the county, on the caveat that it continue to work on drainage issues, according to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
County Attorney Philip Hedrick also noted that the county must continue to use the property as a ball field, after giving the deed a lookover.
“We can’t turn it into a lake on purpose?” Chaney joked.
Commissioner Keith Watts said work already done on the Route 3 area has already alleviated some of the flooding issues on the field — he said he’s noticed “a night and day difference” due to his experience with coaching his grandkids at the field.
“There’s 500 kids signed up out there,” Watts said. “This field is really being used a lot.”
The commission also approved $165,000 for water lines on Addington Road, to potentially open up thousands of acres for future land development. Chaney said the county roads department and the Cannonsburg Water District will be working together to install the pipes.
The costs of the pipes would be covered through COVID funds, according to Chaney. However, there could be other funding sources for it as well — Eric Patton with FIVCO said there would be $2.8 million water/sewer funds coming from the state to the FIVCO Area Development District and that project could be applicable for it.
During the transparency portion, Chaney updated the public on the Four Mile Road project. According to the judge, Four Mile Road will be undergoing repaving and due to some very deep pipes on the road, there could be some delays over the next few weeks.
“There will be times when Four Mile Road will be shut down so we can get a pipe out of the ground and get a plate over the hole,” he said. “Every evening, we will make sure the road is passable.”
Once the pipes are replaced, it will be repaved, he said.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• Susan Campbell, the interim county clerk back in 2020, presented a check to the court to close out her accounts during her time in the seat.
• Commissioner Larry Brown read a proclamation into the record declaring July 18 Ray McCann Day, in honor of the former superintendent turning 100 years of age.
• Laurel Mautula with ER Assist gave an update regarding reimbursements for natural disasters and some administrative odds and ends that needed tidying up to seek more funds from FEMA. She said steps are being made toward a $10 million grant.
• The fiscal court added Mindy Lane, a paved road off Route 3, into the county road system.
• Hunter Boyd, from the Economic Development Department, was appointed to the EastPark Board, while David Darby was reappointed to the Summit-Ironville Fire Board.