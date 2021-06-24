CATLETTSBURG In a 3-1 vote, the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted to approve a settlement agreement with drug manufacturers and distributors who are behind the opioid epidemic.
Commissioners Larry Brown, Randy Stapleton and Keith Watts all voted to approve the settlement, which amounts to about 2% of any money received from the settlement. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney voted against, citing concerns about how the move would affect the Second Amendment.
“I do not agree with a responsible company being held accountable for fulfilling prescription requests,” Chaney said after the meeting. “Supply and demand, if prescriptions are sent in, then medications will be made. If abuse of a product is happening, it would/should be noticeable to the prescriber, not the manufacturer of said product.”
Chaney continued, “There is absolutely an opioid problem, I do not argue that point. I only argue who is responsible. If we support this, then we’ll have to support lawsuits against gun manufacturers.”
In his remarks, Chaney did not address the distributors of said drugs, which sent millions of pills into rural communities, despite there being no possible need for it in the community. As the recent trial between Huntington and the big drug distributors showed, executives were well-aware of the effect of the drugs in Appalachia.
One email revealed executives had called Appalachians “pill-billies,” while another email called Kentucky “Oxycontinville.”
Boyd County, like many counties and cities across the Commonwealth, is a party to the National Prescription Opioid litigation in the Northern District of Ohio.
State Representative Danny Bentley (R-Greenup) sponsored a bipartisan bill in the last legislative session that would have any settlement reached with the drug distributors split 50/50 between local governments and the state.
According to reports in May, the drug manufacturers and distributors threw a number out in the national litigation at $26 billion.
Prior to calling the vote, Brown said “there stands to be a lot of money coming back to the county.”
Boyd County is one of the harder-hit counties with opioids — in 2019, it ranked third in the state for per-capita deaths from overdoses.
In its suit filed against the drug manufacturers and distributors, the county alleged 9 million pills were pumped into the county between 2013 and mid-2017, working out to 185 doses for every man, woman and child.
The fiscal court also approved 3-1 a controversial bankruptcy plan for Perdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin. Back in 1996, Perdue Pharma marketed the painkiller as a non-addictive substance, despite knowing it would get people hooked. In 2006, federal prosecutors in the Western District of Virginia made Perdue and three executives pleaded guilty to misbranding the drug and pay more than $500 million in fines.
Under the bankruptcy plan, Perdue would pay $10 billion to communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic. Of that, $4 billion will be paid over nine years by the Sackler family, who founded and owned the company.
The Sacklers agreed to not be involved in the new company that would take Perdue’s place. However, they will be given immunity from being prosecuted as the drug dealers they are.
That immunity and some grumbling over the amount has made the plan a bit controversial — more than two dozen state attorneys filed to have a bankruptcy judge block the move, but were overruled.
When asked about Perdue’s role in suppressing the addictive properties of Oxycontin, Chaney said he didn’t know about that.
But he said if it was true — a fact that was established in 2006 — then that company should be held accountable, much like how companies and the government should be held accountable for withholding information about the health effects of asbestos.
Despite his no vote, Chaney said, “My elected duty as judge-executive is to fulfill the direction of the court. The court voted to move forward with these statewide lawsuits and I will make sure that happens.”
Brown said after the meeting that he hopes any money received through the settlements will go toward treatment of those suffering from addiction.
