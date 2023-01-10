CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court approved maternity leave for county employees.
Under the plan, mothers would receive eight weeks paid leave from the job while fathers would receive four weeks.
The move came as a part of a package of tweaks to the court's administrative code for employees and would need to be adopted by other elected officials in the county, such as the jailer, the sheriff and the clerk, in order for those workers to benefit.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he wanted maternity after the birth of his twins over the summer.
"My wife had eight weeks and I had four weeks, so it was nice to not have to worry about it and be able to help my wife around with the twins," he said. "I wanted our employees to be able to enjoy the same thing."
Commissioner David Salisbury said the move would make county government more competitive with other employers in the area.
"Marathon offers it and so do other employers, so it's in line with what we're seeing in the market," Salisbury said.
The update to the administrative code also tightened up restrictions on sick time in order to prevent abuse, by mandating a doctor's note after two consecutive sick days.
"It's been a problem," Chaney said.
Failure to abide by it would result in suspensions without pay and docking of pay, Chaney noted.
The fiscal court also voted unanimously to accept an $18.3 million budget for the county clerk's office and a $4.01 million budget for the sheriff's office. While the court's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, the sheriff's and clerk's offices run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
Chaney said the clerk's office, which has been under fee pooling since early 2020, has been self-sustainable under current clerk Kevin Johnston's leadership.
"We use to have to pay a supplement every month to keep them afloat, but now we don't," Chaney said.
Here are some other moves undertaken by the fiscal court Tuesday:
The court went into executive session to discuss pending litigation. Upon coming out of executive session, they voted to go forward with a multi-county litigation against the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
The court approved a speed limit change on Ross Road, reducing the speed to 15 mph.
The court voted against the adoption of Goldie Court into the county, which was requested last month. Salisbury asked road foreman Dave Davies to keep the option open for the owner of the private driver to be able to pay the county to upgrade the road to county spec.
The court approved the purchase of a road broom for $22,000 and putting out to bid a jet truck for clearing out ditch lines.
The court approved allowing County Attorney Curtis Dotson to hash out a deed with the Boyd County Board of Education on a school. Under the current deed, the school property is split between the Board of Education and the county — Dotson would work with BOE attorneys to get the deed entirely in the school district's name.
The court approved purchase of the old Cannonsburg Water District building to the tune of $269,000. Chaney said the purchase of the building is part of a series of trades that will happen, where the Cannonsburg Water District will use the money to construct a facility up by the road's department. The county will take the old water district building, rehab it and donate it to Boyd EMS.
