CATLETTSBURG In less than 10 minutes, the Boyd County Fiscal Court awarded a $1.7 million bid at a special meeting Monday to ICD, a local company, for clean-up in the wake of the last month’s ice storm.
The contract is expected to be inked Tuesday after review by County Attorney Phillip Hedrick, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
A total of eight bids were submitted for review based on FEMA stipulations by county emergency management officials. ICD made the cut and was recommended to the fiscal court for approval, Chaney said.
“The fact it happens to be a local company is very positive because they live here and want to get to the clean-up right away,” Chaney said.
The company is expected to be “mobilized within days,” according to Chaney, to begin cutting back trees from the right-of-ways and clearing out ditch lines.
At the meeting, Chaney said the contract could be adjusted because they company will also work on clearing out streams and creeks as well. Those haven't been assessed in the detail that the roads have, Chaney noted.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to award the contract, contingent on Hedrick’s final advice. Chaney said he wanted the county to have a say because “he's very intelligent, smart and protects the interest of the county and the fiscal court.”
(606) 326-2653 |