CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County fiscal court unanimously passed its 2022-23 budget, to the tune of $32.6 million.
Prior to taking the vote, Commissioner Larry Brown — who had called for a work session on the budget that never materialized — reported that he contacted several department heads in the county to make sure they were getting what they needed out of the budget.
“They said they were satisfied,” Brown said.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it was a “good budget” and encouraged all citizens to get a copy of it and look at it. Chaney also said a copy of the budget will be posted to the Boyd County website.
While the budget might’ve been the big ticket item monetarily, it was the purchase of office supplies that led to a lively discussion.
At the beginning of each fiscal year, the court will award bids on routine supplies, such as asphalt at the roads departments or staplers at the county clerk’s office.
Depending on the supplies — and the amount of bidders — the court will elect to select the lowest bidder. However, with some large quantity, everyday use supplies, they might award the bids to multiple outfits just in case one source is out of a supply.
According to Chaney, janitorial supplies countywide are ordered by a single purchasing agent, who collects requests from all the county departments. However, office supplies are typically handled by department heads themselves.
Overall, Chaney said All Pro offered the lowest prices on office supplies, but some department heads still purchase from Ashland Office Supply.
“I understand if one source is out of stock, but when we dual award some offices will buy the higher price,” Chaney said. “We need to make sure if we’re going to dual award, we’re still ordering the lowest price available.”
Ultimately, the court decided to award both bids, but it will now look into centralizing office supply purchasing into the hands of the official already tasked with ordering janitorial supplies.
Chaney said after the meeting that he will be talking with the commissioners over the next month to get a plan together.
At the end of the meeting, Brown brought up a recent tour he took of the Boyd County Detention Center, wherein he found the floor in the kitchen was unusable.
According to Jailer Bill Hensley, the foundation has sank in the kitchen, leading to the tile in the kitchen to need pulling up. Due to the low spot, water now collects on the floor and needs to be removed after every cleaning.
Chaney said 30 years of neglect had led to the conditions described, while Brown called for a new jail to be built.
The next fiscal court meeting will be July 19 at noon.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The fiscal court approved a $750,000 grant for renovations at the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department. Tim England, assistant chief and department head at emergency management, said parts of the building are over 100 years old and need new HVAC and electrical work done. He said it would be cheaper than building a new building; $75,000 will be matched by the department.
• The fiscal court awarded a bid to WM Construction for converting the conference room at the road department into an office space. According to Justin Pruitt, the county administrator, the renovations at the road department would be broken down into smaller projects in order to reduce costs by $700,000 to $800,000. Bids came in at $1.6 million for what many thought would be a $400,000 project, thanks to inflation. Chaney said the current project, which can be largely done in house, will cost $100,000 total.
• The fiscal court voted to receive federal dollars for the design phase of a sidewalk project in Westwood.
• The fiscal court approved the deed for the Cannonsburg Water district to move to where the impound lot is currently next to the roads department. The impound lot will be moved and new fencing has been quoted at $27,641.
• County Clerk Kevin Johnston made a pitch for more “print on demand” machines for ballots. Johnston said the low turnout at the primary election allowed poll workers and voters to get a handle on the system, but he could foresee longer wait times in a high-turnout year. He said he’s working on grants to get a portion of the $25 million offered to the 120 counties in the state for updated equipment, but he needed the courts approval first. Ultimately, it would amount to 10 additional machines.
• AmVets representative Mike Wurts told the court he and his family had put out flags at Dixon cemetery, but when he came back a few days later, they were all gone. He said he had a good idea who did it, but he wouldn’t say publicly. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said he couldn’t guarantee his deputies could prevent the theft, but he would step up patrols in the area the next time Wurts puts out the flags.