SUMMIT Starting next week, parents of students in Boyd County schools will choose whether they want their children to attend classes in person or via a virtual learning option.
The virtual option is being offered to families concerned about the potential health consequences of sending children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district released preliminary information on the two options on its website Thursday and will provide more details there.
Students opting for in-school instruction will follow similar safety precautions as in other districts, including mask requirements, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
Precautions are based on Kentucky Department of Education guidelines.
They will attend five days a week as in a normal school year.
Those choosing the virtual option will study at home using an online learning platform. They will use curriculum that meets the same content standards as in-school students, but the district will assign specific teachers to supervise and monitor virtual students, Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
Families choosing virtual instruction must commit to the option through the first semester.
Virtual students will not be required to be logged on at the same time classes meet and instead will work at their own pace, but supervising teachers will keep track of their progress through periodic assessments, he said.
The virtual coursework will be more rigorous than the non-traditional instruction the district used when schools were closed in the spring.
That is because the NTI materials were developed for use during short-term weather-related closures. Since then, the district has been developing materials more suitable for long-term use, Boblett said. “It’s not perfect, but we’ve been researching what will work and be more appropriate instruction,” he said.
A district survey in June showed about 40% of district families were interested in the virtual option, he said.
The district will release additional details and a parent choice form Monday on its webpage, social media pages and on its parent portal. Paper copies and a drop box also are at each school for families without internet access.
Parents need to complete a separare form for each child and return them by July 31. Teachers and administrators need the information so they will be able to prepare classrooms and schedules.
The district does not yet have a preschool plan because it is waiting for recommendations from Frankfort.