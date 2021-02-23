The Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation board (BCBF) made $5,000 donations to each law enforcement agency in Boyd County on Monday, to support their efforts for public safety.
“We are demonstrating our support and appreciation for the difficult job that these law enforcement agencies do every single day to protect and serve our community,” said Duff Holbrook, BCFB’s president.
Kentucky State Police Captain James Goble, Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, Catlettsburg officer Terry Clark and Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods expressed appreciation.
“I cannot thank the board enough for this donation,” Clark said.