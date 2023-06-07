CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday for the county's emergency management to get a permanent license to fly drones.
Boyd Emergency Management Director Tim England said the agency has deployed drones for about three years now under a temporary license reserved for emergency responders.
While search and rescue is probably the top application for the drones, England said they can be used for a multitude of different situations.
"They can be used for large scale fires, like at commercial buildings or brush fires," he said. "We've also used them for aerial views on flooding and to look at slips if we can't get over a hill."
Prior to Boyd Emergency Management getting the drones, England said the only option for an aerial view was getting a helicopter to fly.
"That takes an act of Congress to get one out here," he said.
Jason Queen, the deputy Boyd Emergency Management director and the drone pilot, said the infrared capabilities allow for the drones to pick up people running from the police.
He also said a search grid can be conducted automatically.
"All you have to do is draw out your grid, plug it in and hit the on button and it will go," he said.
County Attorney Curtis Dotson will now take the resolution and submit it along with an application to the FAA.
"This is something we've been meaning to do and when Curtis became the county attorney, he said he'd get on it," England said.
