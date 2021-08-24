ASHLAND An West Virginia fugitive’s run came to an end thanks to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
At 3:11 p.m. Saturday, a Boyd County deputy served 21-year-old Michael Derek Fields, of Charleston, with a protection order in the area of 13th Street, according to court records.
Upon running Fields’ name in the system, the deputy discovered he had a warrant for his arrest in Lawrence County, Ohio, on charges of failure to comply with a police order and receiving stolen property.
When the deputy attempted to arrest Fields, court records show he took off. The deputy told Fields multiple times to stop or he would TASE him, records show.
Fields didn’t listen, records show.
The deputy shot Fields with the TASER and knocked him down, according to a citation. However, Fields was able to pull the barb out and kept on running into the woods near the Gla-Low Apartments, according to police.
Deputies established a perimeter and called in the tracking dog, according to a department-issued press release.
While awaiting the dog, an Ashland Police officer spotted Fields running through the perimeter, records show.
He ran to the parking lot of the Gla-Low Apartments and hid in the back seat of a car, the department said. After a brief struggle, Fields was taken into custody, the release stated.
Fields has been charged as a fugitive from justice and with second-degree fleeing or evading police.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
