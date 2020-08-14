Both the Greenup County and Boyd County health departments reported six new cases of COVID-19 apiece on Friday.
In Greenup County, four females and two males are each in home isolation. The female patients are ages 42, 51, 14 and 16. The males are 10 and 14 years old.
There have been 145 total positive cases in Greenup County — 102 have recovered.
The six new patients in Boyd County are ages 78 (female), 20 (female), 20 (female), 52 (male), 38 (male) and 30 (male). The 38-year-old male is hospitalized.
Boyd County’s tally is at 203 — 178 have recovered.
Carter County reported one new case on Friday. The total stands at 109.