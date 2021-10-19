The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced the 102nd and 103rd COVID-positive death involving Boyd County residents in its Monday release, which also included cases from Oct. 16-18.
A 50-year-old female and a 75-year-old male have died after having tested positive.
The health department reported 59 new positive cases, including one involving a hospitalized 81-year-old. The other 58 range in age from 1 to 88.
There have been 8,097 confirmed cases in Boyd County, including at least 5,070 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 13 new cases on Saturday and four more on Sunday. There are 97 active cases involving Carter Countians, including 14 hospitalizations.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases from Oct. 15-18. One of the 13 patients is hospitalized. The age range is 14-66. There are 43 active cases involving Lawrence County residents.
Greenup County’s health department will send out its weekly release on Friday or Saturday.