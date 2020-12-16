The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 2,622 total cases. It also announced two more COVID-positive deaths, moving the toll to 40.
A 79-year-old male and a 56-year-old male have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
All 21 new cases are of the home-isolation variety. Eleven males, from ages 5 to 54, and 10 females, ages 10 to 65, tested positive most recently.
There have been 1,563 recoveries among Boyd County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, but it announced 30 more cases late Tuesday. The county’s case count stands at 1,940.
The Carter County Health Department listed 26 new cases late Tuesday. In all, there have been 1,088 cases, including 820 recoveries, 200 currently isolating at home, 15 hospitalizations and nine COVID-positive deaths. Forty-four cases in Carter County are attached to nursing homes.