The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two COVID-positive deaths on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-positive-death tally to 51.
A 47-year-old female and a 65-year-old female died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department announced 46 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the county’s count to 3,888.
Twenty-five females, from ages 7 to 77, and 21 males, ages 4 to 85, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
There have been 2,192 documented recoveries involving Boyd County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a 4-month-old boy.
The other 19 cases involve 13 females, ages 10 to 87, and six males, ages 16 to 73.
There have been 2,925 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 2,280 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed seven new cases on its Monday report, moving the county’s count to 1,637 — 1,367 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive.