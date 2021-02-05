The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 23 more cases of COVID-19 as well as the county’s 60th COVID-positive death on Friday.
A 59-year-old male has died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fourteen females, ranging from ages 16 to 68, and nine males, ages 15 to 76, have tested positive most recently in Boyd County. There have been 4,317 cases in the county, including 2,618 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 16 new cases, with patients from ages 20 to 85. There have been 3,207 positive cases, including 2,804 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed four new cases on Friday.